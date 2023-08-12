Gadar 2 gets Rs 40 cr opening: List of Bollywood's biggest openers so far

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMDB List of Bollywood's highest openers

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 was released on Friday after a long gap of 22 years from its first chapter. The film witnessed a massive opening on its first day and collected over Rs 40 crore. 'Dabangg' Salman Khan also couldn't resist himself from giving a shoutout to 'Sunny Paaji' and congratulated the film's team. With this feat, Gadar 2 became the second-highest opener in Bollywood only behind Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Pathaan - Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles, the film raised a whopping Rs 55 crore on its first day of release. It also collected an additional Rs 2 crore from its dubbed versions. The film also marked the return of SRK as a lead after a long gap of four years.

War - Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer was released in 2019 and has a massive opening day. It collected Rs 50 crore on Day 1 at the domestic box office.

Thugs of Hindustan - The film earned Rs 48 crore on its opening day. However, with negative word-of-mouth, the film could not keep up the pace and tanked at the box office. Its lifetime collected at the domestic box office stood at nearly Rs 190 crore.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo - The 2015 release collected Rs 40.35 crore on its opening day and became the highest opener of the year by beating the record previously held by Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film features Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

Sultan - The Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer made over Rs 36 crore on Day 1. Its final domestic gross collection stood at Rs 421.24 crore.

Bharat - Another Salman Khan-starrer is on the list of highest openers. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif, collected Rs 41 crore on its opening day.

Happy New Year - Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, the film made Rs 36 crore on Day 1.

