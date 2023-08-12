Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan teases fans with first look of new song 'Chaleya'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER A still from Chaleya song

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is his second film of 2023 after Pathaan and fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. On Saturday, the actor gave a sneak peek of a new song from Jawan, featuring himself along with Nayanthara. Titled Chaleya, the song is a romantic number and features SRK wooing Nayanthara with his charm. However, the full song will be out on Monday, August 14.

In the caption, Shah Rukh applauded all the people involved in making the beautiful song and wrote, ''Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai'.''

He even termed the song 'The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet.''

This is the second song of Jawan after Zinda Banda, which is unveiled ahead of the film's release.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the action thriller flick also features Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (special appearance). It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas on June 2 but was later postponed due to the unfinished post-production work, especially visual effects. Anirudh Ravichander is responsible for the film's soundtrack and background score.

The film is reportedly made on a huge budget of over Rs 200 crore. It will now hit the big screens on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

