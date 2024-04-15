Vikrant Massey expresses gratitude to Rajkumar Hirani for suggesting his name for 12th Fail | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajkumar Hirani suggested Vikrant's name for 12th Fail

While Rajkumar Hirani's films have always presented a compelling and engaging story to the audience, it also boasts an even more interesting star cast. The filmmaker's eye for amazing actors is well evident in his films and has always been loved by the audience. Well, the proof of the same is '12th Fail' in which Rajkumar Hirani was the one who suggested Vikrant Massey's name to the director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and the actor is humbly very thankful to him.

Vikrant talks about Raju Hirani

Talking about the same recently, during an interview, Vikrant said, "It was because of Raju Sir that I got a film. A lot of it is because of him, he was generous to recommend my name and then Vinod sir met me. Raju sir has been very kind to me ever since I started doing films; he has seen most of my work. I have worked with some of his assistants who are now directors themselves. He happened to see me on sets, and at that time, when Vinod sir and Raju sir got talking about making this film, he recommended me for the project.”

Vikrant further added that he always thanks Rajkumar Hirani every time he meets him. "I met him a few days ago, and I thanked him again. He is someone who gets very shy when someone praises him,” Vikrant added.

On the work front

Interestingly, the rumours are that Rajkumar Hirani and Vikrant are teaming up together for a web show, which will be produced by Rajkumar Hirani, and one of his assistants will be making his directorial debut with the show. Earlier reports also suggested that Vikrant might feature along with Ranbir Kapoor in Raju Hirani's 2 hero film.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report. Yoddha actor Raashi Khanna will be sharing screen space with Vikrant for the first time in this film. The Sabarmati Report is based on the 2002 Godhra train incident and the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

Also Read: Welcome Mahima and Mahendra: Karan Johar shares new poster of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Mr. And Mrs. Mahi