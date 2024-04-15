Welcome Mahima and Mahendra: Karan Johar shares new poster of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Mr. And Mrs. Mahi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar shares new poster of Mr. And Mrs. Mahi

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has been in the news for a long time regarding its release. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is a sports drama based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. After many delays, the makers of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi have finally revealed its release date. Moreover, producer Karan Johar and actor Janhvi Kapoor took to their Instagram profiles to share a new poster. Not only does this poster reveal the theme of the upcoming film. But the onscreen names of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao have also been revealed.

Karan Johar shares new poster of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

Ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar shared a new poster of the Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao starrer. In this poster, both the actors can be seen cheering from a cricket stadium. Moreover, Janhvi's jersey has Mahima written on the back of it and Rao has Mahendra written on his back. "It’s time to follow YOUR dreams, the field is yours to own!" read Karan's caption.

Watch the poster here:

About the film

Last year on November 9, 2023, the makers of the film unveiled the release date by sharing its new poster. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theaters on April 19. However, now the release date of the film has been postponed. The makers revealed the new release date along with the poster on Sunday. This film will now release on May 31, 2024. For the unversed, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi was announced by producer Karan Johar in November 2021 and its shooting began in May 2022. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'.

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The shooting of the film was completed on 1st May last year. Mr & Mrs. Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs. Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar. At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions.

Also Read: Salman Khan case: Police detain two for selling bike used for firing outside actor's Mumbai house