Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' to re-release in theatres on Independence Day

The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' team is riding high on the success of the film. The family comedy-drama has been set for another theatrical run in the country from Monday, Dharma Productions has announced. Starring an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the film was released in theatres on June 24 this year. The Karan Johar-led production house shared the news of the film's re-release on the 76th Independence Day in a post on Twitter on Sunday night.

"#JugJuggJeeyo India! You asked. We heard. They’re back on the big screens!Celebrating the strong bond of family starting from this #IndependenceDay and through the festive week - as the JugJugg Jeeyo parivaar comes back to the big screens!" the banner tweeted.

According to a poster, shared by Dharma Production, the movie is releasing in "select PVR Cinemas across India".

Directed by Raj Mehta, "Jugjugg Jeeyo" follows Kuku (Dhawan) and Naina (Advani), on the cusp of divorce who pretend to be happily married till his younger sister Ginny's wedding festivities are completed. Little does Kuku know, his father Bheem, played by Anil Kapoor, is cheating on his mother Geeta (Neetu Kapoor) and planning to divorce her.

"Jugjugg Jeeyo" also featured actors Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The movie raised over Rs 100 crore at the global box office during its run in theatres.

It premiered on the streaming service Prime Video on July 22. Also Read: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo to have a sequel?

Jug Jugg Jeeyo to have a sequel?

Recently, the cast of the film celebrated the success at their producer KJo's house and guess what? Kiara Advani has hinted at a sequel to the movie! Kiara shared pictures from the intimate celebratory dinner and while we love them, it's her caption that caught our attention. Kiara wrote, "Thank you for the abundant love for our film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Raj Mehta, is there a sequel in the waiting?" Amongst those present were Raj Mehta, Karan Johar, CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, choregrapher Farah Khan along with the cast of the film - Anil, Neetu, Kiara, Varun, Prajakta, and Maniesh.

While no confirmation has been given by the makers of the film as far as a sequel to the much-loved film is concerned but Kiara's captions on Instagram posts sure have the fans excited. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer sees a slight growth

