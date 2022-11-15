Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher's film maintains pace on weekdays

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Uunchai BO

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Danny Denzongpa's film which highlights the spirit of friendship has won the hearts of the audience. Sooraj Barjatya's directorial venture opened in the theatres on November 11 and is growing by the day. The film saw its biggest jump on Sunday which took its total to Rs 10 crore plus. However, Uunchai saw an expected drop on Monday but still remains strong. The film is facing tough competition from Marvel’s latest release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Uunchai Box Office Report

Sooraj Barjatya, known for helming family dramas, returns to the director's chair for Uunchai, which is holding up very well on weekdays as collections are looking to be higher than the opening day. According to Box Office India, "The film should reach 1.75 crore nett which will edge past the first day number. Even if does not edge past it is sure to be as strong as day one. The film also has more screenings than the first day which adds to business."

"There will be potential for screens to rise especially in the Hindi circuits where release is very restricted with places like Rajasthan and CI hardly having 20-25 cinemas. The four day collections of the film should be around 11 crore nett and the week can go to 16 crore nett as its unlikely to drop much over the next three days. The acid test now is Friday which will see big competition in the form of Drishyam and that film will also target same audience as Drishyam like Uunchai is for mainly audiences outside the youth," BOI added.

About Uunchai

Uunchai follows the four characters on a trek that turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It presents another look at the lives of the elderly but not in a stereotypical manner. Parineeti Chopra plays the role of trek instructor and will turn into a guide for them as they journey to the Everest base camp.

In Uunchai, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa plan the notion of summiting Mount Everest, but Danny dies of old age before they can reach a decision. And the rest of his friends decide to carry on his wish and to immerse Danny's character ashes at Mount Everest. The film also stars Neena Gupta. This is Sooraj Barjatya's 7th film as a director, who is known for larger-than-life sets, costume dramas and musicals.

