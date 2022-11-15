Tuesday, November 15, 2022
     
Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film rules, performs well in US too

Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 4: Trade reports suggest that on Monday, November 14, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film collected Rs 1.35-1.45 crore in India. With this, the film's total collection now stands at around Rs 12 crore.

Published on: November 15, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda

Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 4: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is having a dream run at the theatres. The film which is about a surrogacy scam, has had a great start at the box office and for the opening weekend, Yashoda performed remarkably well. On its opening weekend, the film managed to earn over Rs 10 crore. Apart from setting the Indian market on fire, Yashoda is also doing exceptionally well the US. As per trade reports, the film has already minted $445K in its first weekend in the US.

Yashoda Box Office Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film had a decent opening and raked in Rs 3.06 crores on day 1. Saturday saw a slight jump with the film registering over Rs 3.64 crore. As for Sunday, on the third day, according to reports, the film has managed to do a business of Rs 3.50 crores. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 10.20 crore. This film marks the actress' first pan-India release in five languages, namely, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. 

 Trade reports suggest that on Monday, November 14, the film collected Rs 1.35-1.45 crore in India. With this, the film's total collection now stands at around Rs 12 crore. 

Also, Yashoda was the No.1 Indian Movie at the UK Box office for this weekend.

About Yashoda

In the movie, Samantha plays a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. She enrolls on Eva, a company that's helping people fulfill their dreams of becoming parents through surrogacy. However, the route to embracing parenthood comes with a lot of challenges. 

Apart from Samantha, popular actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles. With Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor, Yashoda is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience. Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

