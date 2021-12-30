Happy New Year: List of 33 Bollywood films that are going to make 2022 a blockbuster year

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM List of Bollywood films of 2022

2021 has been an incredible showcase of cinema by all our favourite filmmakers, producers, writers, actors and music producers alike. There is anticipation in the air with audiences eagerly awaiting the return of their favourite stars to the silver screen. The coming year will see a lot of stars from Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Prabhas, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan to Hrithik Roshan making their appearances on the screens. We list down all the movies that are going to make 2022 a blockbuster year!

RRR

RRR is an upcoming Indian Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli, and produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran play supporting roles. This is a larger-than-life fictional narration of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao). Set in 1920, the film is expected to be a visual treat and a rousing entertainer.

Laal Singh Chaddha

'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been in the news for its diverse locations, long and gruelling shooting schedule, delays due to the pandemic and perfectionist Aamir Khan’s unbelievable transformation into the titular character. This long-awaited comedy-drama is directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures and is the official adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump ( based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name). The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

If the first trailer of this biographical crime drama is anything to go by, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be a spectacle unlike any other. Powered by yet another unforgettable performance by Alia Bhatt, the film is produced by Bhansali himself and Jayantilal Gada. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi featuring in extended cameo appearances. The story etches the journey of young Ganga who battles circumstances to become Gangubai, the madame who rules the red light area of Kamathipura with an iron fist. The film, loosely based on S. Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' is set to release in Hindi and will be dubbed in Telugu as well. The film is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on 18 February, 2022.

Prithviraj

The YRF film based on Chahamana (Chauhan) dynasty king Prithviraj Chauhan features an ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari. The film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is slated to hit the screens on January 21.

KGF Chapter 2

Following the big-bang success of KGF Chapter 1, the sequel of the 2018 film, KGF Chapter 2 is an upcoming Kannada period drama action film written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. Given the rising popularity of south Indian films across the nation, this film is expected to be a smashing success. KGF Chapter 2 stars south Indian superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Looop Lapeta

'Looop Lapeta' is the official Hindi remake of the 1998 German cult classic ‘Run Lola Run’. Directed by Aakash Bhatia and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment and Aayush Maheshwari, the film features Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles. It will be interesting to see how the film reinterprets the premise of the Tom Tykwer original in the Indian context and how Taapsee's ever reliable histrionics channel the character made famous by Franka Potente. We can't wait to watch how the film captures a frenetic race against time and just how one determined woman defies the clock to save a loved one's life.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Perhaps the biggest release in the list, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for eight years. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the superhero film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9.

Major

‘Major’ is a rousing tale of courage and recounts the events leading up to the ultimate sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the 26/11 attacks in 2008. Painstakingly researched and filmed with great attention to Major Unnikrishnan's extraordinary life, this biographical action film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures Films India, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and later dubbed into Malayalam, the film stars Adivi Sesh in the titular role. Adivi is also making his Hindi film debut with 'Major' and has even written the screenplay of the film.

Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra's third feature film is another big film with a promising starcast of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in leading roles, with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. The romantic drama, which was recently announced, will take the OTT route and release on Prime Video on January 25.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

The social comedy film written and directed by Divyang Thakkar stars Ranveer Singh in the role of a Gujarati man, who advocates equal rights for males and females in the society. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.

Freddy

Starring heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the titular role opposite Alaya F, Freddy has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The movie is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Northern Lights Films. Freddy marks the first collaboration between the two production houses.

Bachchan Pandey

Akshay Kumar's second release of 2022 is an action comedy which will see the superstar in the role of a gangster. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, will release theatrically on March 4.

Shamshera

The sixth biggest release of 2022, will see Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor coming together under the umbrella of period action drama. The film, which went into production in December 2018, is currently under post-production and will release on March 18.

Action Hero

Another genre-defining movie by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is an Anirudh Iyer directorial. Jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, the movie is a fresh take on an artist’s journey, both, in front and behind the lens. One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Action Hero is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour.

Shehzada

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedka, Shehzada has all the makings of a blockbuster superhit. The movie is an action-packed family musical film directed by Rohit Dhawan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S.Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, the film’s music has been composed by Pritam.

Ek Villain Returns

After the thunderous success of Ek Villain, comes the spiritual sequel Ek Villain Returns. The highly-anticipated sequel will see a big-bang Eid release. Ek Villain Returns is a Mohit Suri directorial and jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series. The action thriller features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer, 'Heropanti 2' is a sequel of Tiger's debut film. The romantic action film directed by Ahmed Khan is expected to hit the screens on April 29.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Dharma Productions' comedy drama, which stars an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul, is another big ticket release scheduled to release on June 24.

Cirkus

The Rohit Shetty's comedy drama is an official remake of the 1982 film, 'Angoor'. It stars Ranveer Singh in a double role for the first time. In addition it also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, and is slated to release on July 15.

Adipurush

The mythological film based on 'Ramayan', which stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada will release on August 11.

Raksha Bandhan

After the recently released, 'Atrangi Re', Akshay Kumar's second collaboration with Aanand L. Rai will be in the form of 'Raksha Bandhan' wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar along. The film will clash with 'Adipurush' as it will be released theatrically on August 11.

Vikram Vedha Remake

The neo - noir action thriller, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte will arrive in theatres on September 30.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar has secured a Diwali release for 'Ram Setu' directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is scheduled to release theatrically on October 21.

Merry Christmas

2022's last big release will see Katrina Kaif sharing the screen with Tamil Superstar Vijay Sethupathi under the direction of Sriram Raghavan, who is known for 'Andhadhun'. 'Merry Christmas' will release on December 23.

LOST

The Yami Gautam starrer LOST completed shoot in August 2021 and has been under the media scanner for all the right reasons! An investigative drama by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the movie is co-produced by Shareen Mantri Kedia’s Namah Pictures and ZEE Studios and also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

Rocket Gang

Rocket Gang is a fantasy-comedy dance drama directed by Bosco Martis and produced by Zee Studios. With this film, renowned choreographer Bosco Martis will be seen debuting as a director. This will be a perfect summer holiday treat for children. The film stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta and talented child artists. It also features former participants and winners of Zee TV's Dance India Dance.

Chup

While the release date of the R Balki directorial Chup has not been announced yet, the film is riding high on great anticipation. Headlining a power-packed cast of the film are Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is produced by Hope Productions and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Based on a story R Balki started working on a few years ago, the film has been penned by R Balki himself. The screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and the music director is Amit Trivedi. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are co-producers of the film.

Salaar

From the producer and director of KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2, comes yet another larger-than-life movie titled ‘Salaar’. Headlined by superstars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, Salaar is a mass action-adventure film produced by Hombale Films. The Hombale Films production with producer Vijay Kiragandur is the third collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and the production house.

Fateh

Directed by Abhinandan Gupta, Fateh is a high-octane action drama starring Sonu Sood. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, directed by Abhinandan Gupta, the film is expected to release next year.

Ganapath

Tiger Shroff returns to his action avatar with 'Ganapath'. It is a dystopian thriller directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen, 2014), which also stars Kriti Sanon and boasts of high-octane action sequences choreographed by international stunt directors. The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani, has almost reached the finishing line in London after an extensive schedule.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan will be tickling some funny bones in this one. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 he is seen in the get up similar to that of Akshay Kumar's in the 2007 instalment of the film. The film also stars Kiara Advani. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay-Vidya Balan hit film "Bhool Bhulaiyaa".

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer horror comedy 'Bhediya' is keenly awaited as it's helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik. The film produced under the banner of Maddock Films is an addition to the cinematic horror comedy universe of the production house and also stars Abhishek Banerjee. With music by Sachin-Jigar, the film is slated to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R. Madhavan's much-awaited directorial debut 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will hit theatres on April 1, 2022. The biographical drama showcases the journey of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal. Madhavan will be playing the role of Nambi Narayanan in his directorial debut. The film also features an ensemble cast comprising Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.