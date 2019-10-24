Ujda Chaman: Release date of Sunny Singh’s ‘bald comedy’ gets preponed

Ever since the announcement of the comedy-flick Ujda Chaman, the makers have been talking about its resemblance with that of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala. The makers decided to move to the court after the makers of the latter decided to prepone the film from November 15, 2019, to November 7, 2019. Well now, the release date of Sunny Singh starrer has moved again and now it will release on November 1.

The news about the same was announced through a new poster shared by the lead actor. Taking to Instagram Sunny wrote, “Isse pehle ki mein poora Takla hojaon, miliye mujse 1st November ko. Ujda Chaman, now releases on 1ST NOVEMBER in your nearest cinemas.”

Talking about the film which deals with premature balding, it also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Karishma Sharma and Aishwarya Sakhuja in the lead roles. The film has been directed by Abhishek Pathak. Have a look at the official; trailer:

Meanwhile, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam apart from Khurrana. The black comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik. Seen the trailer?

