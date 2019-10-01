The Sky Is Pink song Pink Gulaabi Sky: Panda and Moose cheer Zaira Wasim

The first song Pink Gulaabi Sky from the much-awaited film of the year The Sky Is Pink has finally been released by the makers. The film happens to be the comeback movie of Priyanka Chopra after a span of 3 years. Not only her, but the film will also have actors Farhaan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The song was shared by Desi Girl on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, "My favourite track from the film. My happy song."

The peppy number is penned down by Gulzar and sung by Shashwat Singh and Jonita Gandhi with music given by Pritam. It shows Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira) spending some quality time with her parents Priyanka and Farhan whom she lovingly calls Moose and Panda. Have a look at the foot-tapping song here:

The film is directed by Shonali Bose and revolves around the life of Aisha who got diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. The film shows the story of her parents through their daughter's lens. The film had already premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and will release on the theatres on October 11.

Watch the trailer of The Sky Is Pink here:

