Thappad Box Office Collection Day 7: Progress of Taapsee Pannu's film is slow and steady

Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati starrer Thappad has been running on the silver screens ever since its release last Friday. Looking at its collection, it seems that it is the turtle of the race and the progress is slow but steady. The movie on the first day of its release opened at Rs 3 crore and collected a total of Rs 21.14 crore after six days of its release on Wednesday. The film is based on the story of a housewife Amrita who is living a great life until one day she gets slapped by her husband and decides to end it once and for all. Thursday happens to be the seventh day of the film and the film's collection is crucial for it to withstand a high competition from Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3.

A report in Box Office India stated, "The film needed to hold out in the 2 crore nett range on the weekdays till Thursday to have an outside chance of success and now that is out of the window."

Here's the collection of the film so far:

Friday 3.07 crore

Saturday 5.05 crore

Sunday 6.54 crore

Mon 2.26 crore

Tuesday 2.21 crore

Wednesday 2.01 crore

Taran Adarsh shared the collection details and wrote, "#Thappad Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 21.14 cr. #India biz."

#Thappad Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 21.14 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2020

The film apart from Taapsee and Pavail also starrs Dia Mirza, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Indiatvnews.com film critic Sonal Gera in her review of Thappad wrote, ''The multiple lenses form the crux of the movie. A house help -- a victim of domestic abuse, a lawyer -- a victim of indifference and indignant behaviour, and a single mother -- a victim of "isne phirse nayi car leli... Yeh karti kya hai!" Anubhav Sinha does a brilliant job in interweaving these elements together, and presenting a giant-sized mirror to the society.'' Read full review here.

The movie was declared tax-free by Madhya Pradesh Government for a few months. The M.P. government gave Thappad exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message.

Watch Thappad Trailer:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries