Thank God Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's film earns lower than Hindi version of Kannada hit Kantara

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Thank God movie was released on October 25

Thank God Box Office Collection: The Diwali period, which is usually great for box office business, has not really turned out to be as expected this year. In 2022, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer comedy film Thank God hit the big screens simultaneously. However, both movies have underperformed at the box office and the returns at the ticket window have been below par since the start. The weekend period did contribute to growth in the business but the numbers for Thank God are not looking very promising.

Thank God Box Office Collection details

On Sunday, the business of Thank God, which had been struggling since the start, saw negligible growth. The India Vs South Africa T20 match at the ongoing World Cup could be a reason for this as most people were glued to their TV screens instead of heading to the cinema halls for the movie-watching experience. As per the estimates, the six-day total of the film stood at close to Rs 26 crore, which is very poor considering the leading cast of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

Kantara (Hindi) surpasses Thank God at box office

Regional hit Kantara has surpassed the day-wise earnings of Thank God. On Saturday, Ajay's film collected Rs 3.25 crore, Kantara's Hindi version did a business of Rs 4.1 crore. The same was the case on Sunday as well. Earlier, Kantara surpassed the day-wise collections of Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G and now, Thank God has bowed down to the Rishab Shetty directorial. While this is good news for regional films, it is not a good tune for Bollywood releases.

Read: Adipurush release postponed? Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer opts out of Sankranthi 2023 race

About Thank God movie

Thank god features Sidharth Malhotra as a self-centered man who after an accident, finds himself in 'Yamlok' where Chitragupta, played by Ajay Devgn, offers him another chance at life if he agrees to play a game. It also features Rakul Preet Singh in a supporting role. Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar (Ishq and Dhamaal) and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari. Yash Shah is credited as the co-producer.

Read: Ram Setu Box Office Collection: Akshay's film makes the most of weekend despite India's T20 match

Latest Bollywood News