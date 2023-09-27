Taapsee Pannu announces her production venture with Dhak Dhak, unveils poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza in Dhak Dhak.

Taapsee Pannu is all set to make her production debut with the upcoming film titled Dhak Dhak. The actress took to social media and unveiled the poster from the film. Along with the poster, she wrote in the caption, "My 4 heroes coming to take you along on a journey of their lifetime on 13th October 2023. Get the engine reviving!!!! #Dhak Dhak".The leading ladies of Dhak Dhak including, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh, also announced their film's release on social media. In the poster, they looked fierce as they posed with their bikes.

Dhak Dhak's story revolves around four ordinary women who come together for an extraordinary journey of emotions, adventures and discovery on a bike trip from Delhi to Khardung La. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Outsider Films in association with BLM Pictures, Dhak Dhak is directed by Tarun Dudeja and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja. The film will be released in theatres on October 13.

For the unversed, Dhak Dhak marks her second production venture after Blurr which was released in 2022. The film is about a woman with progressive blindness who is on a mission to solve the mystery behind her twin sister's death. Blurr stars Gulshan Devaiah, Abhilash Thapliyal, Taapsee Pannu, Nitya Mathur and Krutika Desai Khan among others. Taapsee Pannu launched her production house Outsiders Films on July 15, 2021. She announced her new venture with a logo on social media.

