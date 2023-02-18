Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's film takes a decent start

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHITSHAWHERE Shehzada Box Office Collection

Shehzada Box Office Collection: Led by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, and directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film had a reasonable day at ticket windows. Released on February 17, film has managed to rake in around Rs 6 - Rs 6.5 crores nett on day 1 in India. Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of 2020 Telugu hit 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', which featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The family entertainer loaded with comedy, action and drama also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Shehzada clashed with Hollywood biggie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and Dhanush's Vaathi/SIR.

Pathaan in its fourth week too posed good numbers on its 24th day, enough to give Shehzada a run for its money.

Shehzada Box Office Report

According to Box Office India, "Shehzada has taken a reasonable opening compared to its advance which was very low and suggesting low numbers. The film has an offer of buy one get one ticket free to a certain level which gave the film some momentum from late evening on Thursday and this has continued on the first day. This will enable the first day to come out with respectable collections to grow from but growth will be harder than normal as the incentive is boosting first-day collections."

"The plus is a holiday on Saturday for Mahashivratri which may enable growth to happen even from higher first day collections so the film is going to get a decent audience for the first two days and then it depends on the public," BOI added.

About Shehzada

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is a family entertainer loaded with comedy, action and drama. This is the first time Kartik Aaryan is seen doing action on the big screen. Shehzada comes after Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was first scheduled to release on February 10 but was postponed considering the blockbuster run of Pathaan at the box office.

