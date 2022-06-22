Wednesday, June 22, 2022
     
  5. Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt fans can't wait to see reel and real life Sanju in the film

Shamshera will be released on July 22. It is a period film with Ranbir Kapoor in the role of a dacoit. Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are also in the film.

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2022 20:51 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera releases on July 22

Shamshera teaser featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt was launched recently. A period film that sees Ranbir playing a dacoit has stoked fan frenzy and the YRF film is one of the most anticipated Bollywood projects to look forward to in the coming time. Shamshera teaser has been getting praise from all over and the special focus will be the on-screen rivalry of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir.

Real and reel-life 'Sanju' come together 

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in Shamshera. His look in the film showed him in the uniform of a cop but he is shown as a ruthless policeman. Dutt's look catches the eyes. The same was the case with Ranbir. He looks rugged in the role of Shamshera and sports long locks and a heavy beard. After Ranbir played Dutt in his 2018 biopic Sanju, fans will finally be able to see them together. 

 

 

Fans can't wait for Shamshera to release

 After teaser launch, the expectation is sky-high from the upcoming movie. Ranbir along with his co-actors Sanjay, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra will be travelling to three different cities to launch the trailer of their upcoming film Shamshera. Check out some fan reactions to Shamshera teaser. 

About Shamshera 

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (Sanjay Dutt). This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. Sanjay plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy. 

(With IANS inputs)

