Taapsee Pannu is excited for Dobaaraa premiere at LIFF, says 'looking forward to first reactions'

Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to present her upcoming film 'Dobaaraa' at London Film Festival on 23rd June, 6 PM. The Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s highly anticipated new-age thriller is scheduled to release on 19th August 2022. Dobaaraa will mark yet another collaboration of the director-actor duo, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, who are all set to bring the film to the audience.

Ahead of its release, the female lead Taapsee shares her excitement about showcasing the film on such a grand stage, she said "I am really looking forward to see the first audience reaction. It's going to be quite nerve-racking because it's the first time open audience is watching the film. So yes, I am excited but I am equally nervous now. But London, that makes everything feel a little better".

On the other hand, Ektaa R Kapoor says, “Dobaaraa being premiered at the London Film Festival right ahead of its theatrical release is a testament of its new-age, cutting edge narrative being wholly loved and applauded all over the world."

“‘Dobaaraa’ is our first film under Cult Movies, our new film-division which is set to tell compelling, edgy and genre-bending stories. I feel ecstatic for ‘Dobaaraa’ and its presence amidst various international celebrated films from around the globe and I can’t wait to showcase the film to Indian audiences on July 1, 2022,” she said.

Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

Meanwhile, This year’s LIFF, backed by Blue Orchid Hotels, Integrity International, the British Film Institute (BFI), Bagri Foundation and Arts Council of England, spans over a fortnight starting next month to screen a variety of films at cinemas across London as well as regionally in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.