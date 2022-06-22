Salman Khan parties with Chiranjeevi, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Venkatesh Daggubati in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan with Tollywood celebs in Hyderabad

Salman Khan is visiting all of his close friends while he is in Hyderabad filming for his upcoming movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. At another private gathering, Salman ran into Tollywood superstars Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh. The trio of Salman, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh was spotted at their dear friend JC Pawan Reddy's residence, as they were all gathered for a private party. A picture featuring them along with JC Pawan Reddy has been doing rounds on social media as all of them are seen having a great time.

Salman partied with Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan

The other day, Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan were pictured celebrating the success of Kamal's latest outing Vikram at a dinner held by Chiranjeevi at his Hyderabad residence. On the professional front, Salman will make a cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Godfather while Venkatesh will have a small but significant role in Salman's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Read: RRR deleted scene featuring Ram Charan gets fans questioning SS Rajamouli

Salman's song in Godfather

Godfather, the highly anticipated film starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Mohan Raja is being produced on a grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. It will also feature Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a pivotal role. Not only that, but the team had planned a sizzling song for Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. Prabhu Deva will choreograph this special dance number, and S. Thaman will compose the music.

Read: Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's film titled Varisu, first poster out ahead of Thalapathy's birthday

Salman participates in Green India Challenge

Salman also participated in the Green India Challenge and planted saplings. He was seen getting his hands dirty in the mud as he committed to green India. Pictures of him in the lap of nature are viral on social media.

(With IANS inputs)