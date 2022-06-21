Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's film titled Varisu, first poster out ahead of Thalapathy's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Actor Vijay's upcoming film's poster released

Vijay's upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally has revealed its title. The film is titled Varisu in Tamil and Vaarasudu in Telugu. The producer is Dil Raju and marks Vijay's first film with the production house and the director. After Beast was released earlier this year, Vijay's new movie has been in the news. It co-stars Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna. The new movie will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Vijay is is suited up in Varisu look

Vijay looks dashing suited up in the first look of Varisu. The first look launch came a day before Vijay's birthday on Wednesday giving fans a chance to begin celebrations in advance. The film's title Varisu means Successor or Heir in Tamil. The title poster has the tagline, 'The Boss Returns'.

Varisu wrapped up filming in May

The unit of the film, which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, on May 26 had announced that it had concluded shooting a schedule in which several important sequences for the film had been shot and that they were super excited to start the next schedule soon. Along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen.

Fans react to Varisu look

On social media, Varisu first look got the fans excited. reacting to the poster, one social media user wrote, "King of Tollywood @actorvijay sir

I m waiting (sic)." Another elated fan commented on the poster release, "Waiting for the film to smash all existing records during Pongal 2023 (sic)."

Some netizens pointed out that the movie will clash with Prabhas' much-awaited film Adipurush next year.