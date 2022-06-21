Kabir Singh actors Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani celebrate 3 years of blockbuster film with video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEVANRAJMAKWANA Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the lead actors of the 2019 film Kabir Singh celebrated three years of their film by sharing memories on social media. The actors shared a cute video of walking hand in hand on their Instagram account on Tuesday. The video also had Kabir Singh’s theme music playing in the background. The caption read, “3 years of Kabir and Preeti #KabirSingh”

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Shahid played the role of Kabir Singh while Kiara played Preeti Sikka. The film was the remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which was also directed by Sandeep. The film was hugely successful at the box office. But, Shahid’s character had to face harsh reactions from the audience because of his misogynistic nature and toxic masculinity shown through his character. While Kiara’s received appreciation for her acting.

However, one thing which is raising a lot of speculations among their fans is the background of their video. Some fans are guessing that the video has been shot on the sets of Karan Johar's celebrity talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ as they made a stylish entry from the doorway before they take their seats on the Koffee couch.

One fan commented on Shahid's video, "Is it the Koffee with Karan set?", another wrote, “Koffee with Karan” and one even speculated about the second part of the film.

On the work front, Kiara is busy promoting her upcoming Raj Mehta-directorial film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’. While Shahid will be seen in Krishna Dk’s ‘Farzi’ and Ali Abbas Zafar’S ‘Bloody Daddy’