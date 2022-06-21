Major actor Adivi Sesh meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ADIVISESH Major team met UP CM Yogi Adityanath recently

Major team comprising of Adivi Sesh, producer Sharath Chandra and the film's Hindi lyricist Ritesh Rajwada met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath recently. Sesh shared the pictures of meeting with Adityanath on social media and expressed his excitement. The team also felt excited that the UP CM saw ten minutes of the Major and praised it. Major is based on the life and martyrdom of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Adivi Sesh excited after meeting UP CM

Sesh expressed his excitement on social media. He shared pictures from the time with his fans. Sesh and the film's crew met Adityanath with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents. The actor was gifted a shwal and silver coin by the UP CM.

After the meeting, Sesh wrote on Instagram, "Memorable moment to meet the Honourable Chief Minister of UP Shri #YogiAdityanath along with the team and Uncle & Amma, parents of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan Was so amazing to hear commendations of #MajorTheFilm and to be gifted with a shawl and silver Coin A real Honor. He saw ten minutes of the film and has promised to help us spread the legacy of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan to the youth of Uttar Pradesh. My thanks to the Honourable @myogi_adityanath ji for his Encouraging words and the respect he gave us (sic)."

Major the film does decent business in Hindi market

In the Hindi market, Major has earned Rs 12.17 crore after three weeks. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh praised the movie's box office performance, writing, "#Major continues to maintain at low levels... Day-wise growth in Weekend 3 is a plus... Overall total, however, is not in sync with its merits and glowing word of mouth... [Week 3] Fri 27 lacs, Sat 55 lacs, Sun 66 lacs. Total: ₹ 12.17 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version (sic)."

Adivi Sesh announces funds for military training

Meanwhile, after Major's success, Sesh has announced a fund in the name of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan which would help in providing guidance and training to CDS (Combined Defence Services) and NDA (National Defence Academy) aspirants across the country.