Shamshera Teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor looks unstoppable & fearless as he turns 'Saviour Of His Tribe'

Shamshera Teaser OUT: Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, the teaser of the much-awaited film was shared by the makers on Wednesday. The big surprise was made ahead of the release of the trailer which will take place on Friday. The video clip was shared by none other than Dutt on his social media handle with a caption that read, "A tribe that needs saving, a world that needs SHAMSHERA." The video clip showed Ranbir in a rugged and fearless avatar all set to turn into a saviour of his tribe as he lock horns with Sanjay Dutt. Further, the teaser gave the information about the film being released in Hindi and Telugu languages. The teaser was also shared by Vaani Kapoor who will be seen playing the female lead. Alongside her Instagram post, the actress wrote in the caption, "A Name. A Saviour. A Legend."

Just a day before, it was announced that the cast will be travelling to three different cities in order to release the trailer. Expressing his excitement, Ranbir said, "I am very excited to start promoting Shamshera. It's a film that we want to take to a large audience. It's a film made for a large audience. Whatever we can do to market the film, to create the buzz, we're gonna go all out. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction to that. We are all looking forward to that and it will be fun to promote this film and market this film with Sanju Sir, Vaani and Karan Malhotra (director)."

Meanwhile, have a look at the teaser here:

Since Ranbir is not on any social media platform therefore his first look poster was shared by his wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor on Instagram. Alongside the same, Alia wrote, "Now that's a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning." While, Neetu captioned it, "Yessss totally agree with you @aliaabhatt it’s hottt."

Sanjay Dutt while expressing his excitement about the trailer release said, "I have seen Shamshera and I'm sure that it is a film that will connect to the whole of India. We are going to launch our trailer in multiple cities and we want to meet and connect to as many people as possible with our trailer. A film like this is an out an out entertainer and it celebrates everything that is good about the quintessential Hindi films we have all grown up on."

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. Ranbir will be seen in the role of Shamshera, while Sanjay essays Ranbir's arch-enemy. Produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Shamshera' is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.