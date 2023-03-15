Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan release date postponed to October? Here’s what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHITSHAWHERE Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's pan-India film Atlee is one of the most-awaited projects of 2023. After the huge box office success of Pathaan, all eyes are on the mega-scale action film Jawan. But it seems, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see SRK hit the theatres again. The actor’s next release Jawan is reportedly being delayed for release by four months due to pending post-production work. However, there is no official word on the matter so far.

If rumours are to be believed, Jawan, which is slated to be released on June 2 will be postponed to October. While director Atlee is confident that the film can release in time, a new report has claimed that the makers are mulling delaying the release. The film is being mounted on a huge scale with high-flying action and large-scale VFX and the team fears a June release may be cutting it too close. The report says that the film is targetting a potential October release as a backup now.

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and reportedly also includes a cameo from south superstar Vijay, who has previously collaborated with Atlee in a number of films. The movie is a mass action entertainer and is being billed as Shah Rukh’s first pan-India film.

About Jawan

Apart from SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Thalapathy Vijay is also said to have a cameo role in the film, but the same has not been confirmed by the makers yet. A pan-India release, Jawan is touted to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Jawan.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin awards Rs 1 lakh to The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor sends birthday wishes to 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt; Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's post is cute

Latest Bollywood News