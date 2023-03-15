Wednesday, March 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan release date postponed to October? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan release date postponed to October? Here’s what we know

Well it seems, we all need to wait a bit more for Shah Rukh Khan's next blockbuster Jawan. Rumours are doing the rounds that the release date of Atlee's directorial is pushed to October. Know all the details inside.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: March 15, 2023 16:37 IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHITSHAWHERE Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's pan-India film Atlee is one of the most-awaited projects of 2023. After the huge box office success of Pathaan, all eyes are on the mega-scale action film Jawan. But it seems, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see SRK hit the theatres again. The actor’s next release Jawan is reportedly being delayed for release by four months due to pending post-production work. However, there is no official word on the matter so far.

If rumours are to be believed, Jawan, which is slated to be released on June 2 will be postponed to October. While director Atlee is confident that the film can release in time, a new report has claimed that the makers are mulling delaying the release. The film is being mounted on a huge scale with high-flying action and large-scale VFX and the team fears a June release may be cutting it too close. The report says that the film is targetting a potential October release as a backup now.

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and reportedly also includes a cameo from south superstar Vijay, who has previously collaborated with Atlee in a number of films. The movie is a mass action entertainer and is being billed as Shah Rukh’s first pan-India film.

About Jawan

Apart from SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Thalapathy Vijay is also said to have a cameo role in the film, but the same has not been confirmed by the makers yet. A pan-India release, Jawan is touted to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema. The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for Jawan.

Related Stories
Pathaan's religion to be revealed in extended OTT version? Here's what Sidharth Anand has to say

Pathaan's religion to be revealed in extended OTT version? Here's what Sidharth Anand has to say

Shah Rukh Khan having a grounded chat with German woman in old video leaves internet in awe | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan having a grounded chat with German woman in old video leaves internet in awe | Watch

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's remark on not moving to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's remark on not moving to Hollywood

 

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin awards Rs 1 lakh to The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Bellie

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor sends birthday wishes to 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt; Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's post is cute

Latest Bollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Top News

Related Bollywood News

Latest News