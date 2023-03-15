Neetu Kapoor sends birthday wishes to 'bahurani' Alia Bhatt; Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma's post is cute

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor

Alia Bhatt turned 30 on Wednesday and her family and close friends from the industry have taken to social media to wish her. This is the actress' first birthday after her marriage and motherhood. She married Ranbir Kapoor last year in April and on the celebratory occasion her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor showered love on her 'bahurani.' The veteran actress shared a picture of Raazi actress in a black jumpsuit and wrote, "Happy birthday bahurani. Love and more love!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand wished Alia and called her the best actress ever! She added, "Sending you a big hug from your favourite place."

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture that shows Alia and Sonam warmly greeting each other at an award show. She wrote, “Happy birthday to Raha's beautiful mom! @aliaabhatt."

Anushka Sharma dropped a solo picture of Alia Bhatt, and wrote, “Happy Birthday Alia! wishing you love and light always."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLESbirthday wishes for Alia Bhatt

On his WhatsApp status, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt posted an adorable childhood pic of Alia and wrote, "Miracles happen not only at holy shrines but here, in our lives. Alia is a miracle. Happy birthday my child". Along with the picture he also posted a heart and rainbow emoji.

Alia's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a picture from Alia's wedding party. She can be seen talking to Alia. Akansha wrote, "through thick and thicker, happy birthday alia."

Her step-sister Pooja Bhatt also dropped a heartfelt post for Alia. Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a picture in which Alia is seen sharing smiles with her sister and their dad Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja and Alia are seen twinning in white ensembles. "Happy International Alia Bhatt day," Pooja captioned the post. In another post, Alia is seen grinning ear to ear while posing with her father. The actress looks extremely beautiful as she paired with statement earrings and a black hat.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJA BHATTPooja Bhatt's post

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6.

What's next for Alia Bhatt?

The actress will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. Apart from these, she also looks forward to her Hollywood debut-- Heart of Stone -- alongside Gal Gadot.

