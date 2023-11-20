Sara Ali Khan shares motion poster of upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan on Instagram | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan impressed the audience with her performances in various projects. Be it Kedarnath or Simbaa, she has established herself as a rising star. Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in an upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan.The first-look Sara Ali Khan's upcoming starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan has been dropped by the actress on social media. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, "Aazad aawazein, qaid nahi hoti” ...Presenting the motion poster of a film very very dear to my heart. A story of bravery that I believe deserves to be told- and I’m honoured to be a part of that telling. #AeWatanMereWatanOnPrime, coming soon only on @primevideoin".

As soon as the poster was unveiled, fans thronged the comment section to show their excitement and curiosity. One user wrote, "Av very special one". Another user wrote, "Saraa's Best Acting This Movie". "Best wishes to the entire team", wrote the third user.

Sara Ali Khan recently graced her presence in the reality show Koffee With Karan season 8. Karan Johar asked the Kedarnath actor to reveal the truth about her relationship with the cricketer. "There was an alleged rumours about you dating Shubman Gill, what do you have to say about that?" asked the host. To which Sara Ali Khan was quick to say that the world is chasing the wrong person. "You have got the wrong Sara guys! Sara ka sara duniye galat Sara ke peeche pada hai," said the actor.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada. Next, she appeared in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a special peppy number.

Also Read: Munnabhai to Chatur: Raju Hirani's iconic characters that shaped his cinema | Birthday Special

Also Read: What's Wrong with Secretary Kim actress Hwang Bo-ra announces her pregnancy on Instagram

Latest Bollywood News