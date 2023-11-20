What's Wrong with Secretary Kim actress Hwang Bo-ra announces her pregnancy on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM South Korean actress Hwang Bo ra

South Korean actress Hwang Bo-ra announced her pregnancy and she is in her second trimester. This comes after her one year of marriage. She shared this joyful news with a heartwarming post. Along with a photo, she wrote in the caption, "Good afternoon. This is Hwang Bo-ra. Been married for almost a year. God bless our couple baby angel you have given me. We fight each other because we want to be loved more...I never thought there could be a greater happiness than this. I just wanna give my all generosity.

She furthermore said, I've never felt this kind of love, which is not worth giving everything. Until I knew I was going to be a mom. That I love someone like my body. My little angel, who taught me to be a pair, my little angel, my Oki. Thanks for coming to my mom."

As soon as it was shared, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section to shower the actress with love and blessings. Super Junior member Siwon Choi commented with several heart emojis. 2 PM member Hwang Chan wrote, "Wow. Big sister congratulations. omg". One user wrote, "Sigh... Congratulations to my big sister". Another user wrote, "Congratulations~ Congratulations to Younghoon too".Hwang Bo-ra married the CEO of an entertainment company, who is also known to be the brother of top actor Ha Jung Woo, last November. The couple is well-known for having dating for 10 years before getting married.

For the unversed, Hwang Bo-ra made her acting debut in 2003 and became popular after she played a quirky-looking cup noodle girl in a ramyeon commercial. In 2007, Hwang played the daughter/narrator in black comedy Skeletons in Closet for which she won Best New Actress at the Busan Film Critics Awards and Director's Cut Awards. She has worked in several popular series including What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, My Strange Hero, Vagabond, Touch Your Heart, Business Proposal and Crash Course in Romance among others.

