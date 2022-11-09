Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff & Mithun Chakraborty's badass FIRST look for new film is impressive

Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff

Some 'Bada Dhamaka' on its way! anjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol are set to reunite for an action thriller. The actors, who ruled the 80s and 90s are coming together for an upcoming project. On Wednesday, the makers dropped the first look from their actioner. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "MITHUN - SANJAY DUTT - SUNNY DEOL - JACKIE SHROFF: FIRST LOOK… #FirstLook of #MithunChakraborty, #SanjayDutt, #SunnyDeol and #JackieShroff from an action-entertainer [not titled yet]… Directed by #VivekChauhan… Produced by #ZeeStudios, #AhmedKhan and #ShairaAhmedKhan."

The lead actors of the film claimed that it is going to the 'Baap of all the film.' Taking to his official handle, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "#BaapOfAllFilms, Shoot dhamaal, dosti bemisaal."

