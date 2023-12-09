Sam Bahadur Box Office Report: Vicky Kaushal managed to earn THIS much on Day 8

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal's latest offering Sam Bahadur was released in theatres alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. While Animal is shattering major box office records ever since its release, Sam Bahadur has been struggling after its first weekend. The weekday business of the film witnessed a huge drop and now the film is finding it difficult to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark after Day 8. According to a report in Sacnilk, Sam Bahadur has minted around Rs 3.25 crore in India net on its eighth day taking its total collection up to Rs 42.05 crore. Sam Bahadur had an overall 28.17% Hindi Occupany on Friday.

Day-wise net collection of Sam Bahadur till Day 7

Day 1: Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 9 crore

Day 3: Rs 10.3 crore

Day 4: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 5: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.3 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.05 crore

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor's film Animal remains unstoppable even after a week of its theatrical release. After grossing over Rs 500 crore globally in just six days, the film's nett Indian box office collection is on the verge of crossing the Rs 350 crore mark. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.

