'Exceeded all cinematic experience...' Allu Arjun reviews Animal, calls Ranbir's performance inspiring

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film Animal remains a topic of discussion even after seven days of its release. From fans to celebs, everyone is showering love on the film. Meanwhile, South's superstar Allu Arjun has also reviewed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film. Recently, Pushpa actor watched Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, after which he could not stop himself from reviewing the film. Allu Arjun has made a long tweet on his X account, where he has discussed every character of the film. He wrote that Animal is a completely mind-blowing film.

What did Allu Arjun wrote in his tweet?

"Animal is Just mind-blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring. I am truly at a loss for words to explain the magic you’ve created. My deep Respect to the highest level. Rashmika Mandanna is brilliant and magnetic! Dear, this is your best performance by far & much more to unfold," wrote in the tweet.

"Booby Deol ji’s impactful performance silences us. Your Terrific presence commands respect. Anil Kapoor Ji’s was effortless & intense. Your experience speaks volumes, sir. This young lady Tripti Dimri is breaking hearts. May you break more! All the other artists & technicians showcased their finest best. Congratulations! & The Director, the Man Sandeep Reddy Vanga Garu. Just mind-blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, The intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! ANIMAL HAS JOINED THE CLASSICS OF INDIAN CINEMA LIST," Allu Arjun further wrote.

Animal's successful run at the box office continues

If we look at the box office collection of 'Animal', the film continued to do well even on its 7th day. According to the report of Saknilk, the film has earned Rs 338.45 crore at the domestic box office.

