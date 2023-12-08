Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter teaser

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Shah Rukh Khan heaps praise on Fighter teaser

There has been a lot of discussion about Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and actress Deepika Padukone's upcoming aerial action film Fighter for a long time. Everyone is eagerly waiting for this film. And about time that the makers decided to release the teaser of the film. Ever since the teasers' out fans have been having a hard time keeping their calm. And now the Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan has praised this film after watching the teaser of Fighter. He also praised the lead actors of the film - Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. This film will be released in theaters on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan's tweet on Fighter

Shah Rukh shared Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter teaser and wrote, 'The only thing that can be better than Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor is Siddharth Anand's way of presenting his films. Looks great all around and Sid has finally developed a sense of humor, 'You've got to be kidding' brother. Best wishes to all. 'Ready to take off'.

This is Siddharth's third film with Hrithik

Let us tell you that through this film, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are going to be seen together on the big screen for the first time. Such fans are desperate to see their pairing. Anil Kapoor will also play an important role in this aerial action film directed by Siddharth Anand. This is Siddharth's third film with Hrithik. Before this, both have worked together in War, Bang Bang. Moreover, this is Deepika's second film with Sidharth after Pathaan. Significantly, Sidharth Anand worked with SRK for the first time in his comeback film Pathaan and gave Bollywood its biggest hit of 2023.

