Salman Khan announces Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer update, Twitterati can't keep calm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday surprised his fans by sharing that his upcoming Eid 2021 release "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" will see a pay-per-view release in the digital space along with its theatrical release on May 13. The film is scheduled to open theatrically across all Indian states where theatres are operational as per Covid protocols, and will be available on the premium pay-per-view service platform Zeeplex.

As soon as the news came out, fans of the superstar took to social media to share their excitement. "I m so tired SK. Thank You for giving me happiness.. collection doesn't matter Your love towards your fans matters the most," a user wrote. Another said, "Very excited for this movie my favourite actor @BeingSalmanKhan and can't wait to watch this trailer tomorrow. #SalmanKhan #RadheTrailer #RadheTrailerOutTomorrow #RadheYourMostWantedBhai."

Thanking the actor, a user tweeted, "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for doing whatever you could for the release of #Radhe Definitely excited to watch the trailer but will have to watch the film on digital platforms this year. Will miss watching u on big screen, atleast there is something to look forward too." Whereas, several others shared photos of the actor and posters of Radhe. Here's how they reacted to it:

"Radhe" co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios, and produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

The film is also scheduled to be released in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since lockdown last year.

