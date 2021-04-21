Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah makes song for Alia Bhatt, actress drops epic reaction

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUHAMMAD SHAH, ALIA BHATT Muhammad Shah, Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt enjoys quite a fan following. The actress was in for a surprise when Pakistani Rapper Muhammad Shah made a song on her. A few days back, Shah shared the video on his Instagram account. Interestingly he twisted the film titles of the movies Alia has starred in and penned down the lyrics. Not only this, but the video shared by him also feature small snippets from the actress' films. However, towards the end of the video, there a hilarious twist. Upon realising that Alia is in a committed relationship and has a boyfriend he stirs his attention to another Bollywood actress, Janhvi Kapoor.

Shah captioned the Instagram post as, "In the first episode of 'What if'…” Alia was quick to watch the video. Reacting to the post, the actress took a cue from her Gully Boy avatar and commented on the video writing, "Bohut Hard" followed by fire emojis. Watch the song here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Maldives with beau Ranbir Kapoor after they tested negative for 19. The actress had recently announced that she tested negative by sharing a happy snapshot on Instagram. She wrote: "The only time being negative is a good thing."

Related: COVID recovered Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor head to Maldives for a beach vacation | PICS

Alia tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2 and kept sharing health updates on social media. The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" when she fell sick.

Apart from "Gangubai Kathiawadi", Alia's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Ayan Mukerji's adventure "Brahmastra", "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR" and Karan Johar's multistarrer "Takht".

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with "Darlings", a mother-daughter drama also featuring herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Also read: Salman Khan's Radhe to release on multiple platforms worldwide, trailer drops tomorrow

For more entertainment news click here!