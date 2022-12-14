Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 5: Kajol-Vishal Jethwa's film a FLOP?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ITSKAJOLD Salaam Venky Box Office Collection

Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 5: Seems like Kajol's family drama failed to bring the audience to the theatres. Also starring Vishal Jethwa, the film debuted to favourable reviews this week. However, the film has been struggling to mint money at the ticket windows. As per trade reports, it is believed that in the coming days, Salaam Venky can perform better with positive word of mouth as the film showcases a mother-son relationship, where Kajol's 24-year-old son is suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Salaam Venky Box Office Report

The film, featuring Kajol and Aamir Khan, which talks about a serious problem called Duchenne muscular dystrophy, seemed to not resonate well with the moviegoers. The total collection right now stands approximately at Rs 2.57 crores. Reportedly, on Day 5, December 13, Salaam Venky raked in Rs 25 lakh.

Salaam Venky is facing cutthroat competition from films like Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna along with Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero and Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya. However, the good thing about Revathy directorial is that-- it is doing far better than the other two releases, Vadh and Marrich, at the box office.

About Salaam Venky

In Salaam Venky, Kajol is essaying the role of a mother to a terminally ill boy. Directed by actress-director Revathy, the film tells the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face challenges thrown at them by life. It builds on the theme of making the most of life and features the legendary dialogue "Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye, Babumoshai (Life should not be long but grand and meaningful)" from the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna-starrer movie 'Anand'.

It sees Vishal in a wheelchair-bound character, who takes everything in his stride rather than being negative about his life. Salaam Venky touches upon the subject of 'euthanasia', which means the act of deliberately ending a person's life to end their suffering.

The film also stars Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Rahul Bose. Aamir Khan has a special cameo in the film. Salaam Venky is bankrolled by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal.

