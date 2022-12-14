Vijayanand Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Sankeshwar biopic starring Nihal R maintains pace

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PAYTM_ML Vijayanand Box Office Collection

Vijayanand Box Office Collection Day 5: The 'pan-Indian' film as a commercial phenomenon has gripped Indian theatres with the current one being Kannada movie Vijayanand, directed by Rishika Sharma. The biopic of Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar hit big screens on December 9, in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Directed by Rishika Sharma, the film stars Nihal R playing the titular role. The film performed well on its first 5 days at the box office and earned roughly Rs 1.19 Crore.

According to Sacnilk trade reports, Vijayanand performed well on its first 5 days at the box office and earned roughly Rs 1.19 Crore India net after adding Rs 0.15 crore collection for all languages on Day 5. The film is the first official biopic in Kannada language. Vijayanand marks the debut production of VRL film Productions.

Also starring Anant Nag, Siri Prahlad and Bharat Bopanna; the film is also being released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

About Vijayanand

Vijayanand has been marketed as the first-ever biopic to come out of the Kannada-language film industry. Reportedly, it is based on the life of the businessman (and later, politician) Vijay Sankeshwar, the founder of the VRL group (which provides logistics solutions), which holds a Limca World Record for the largest fleet of commercial vehicles in India. Vijay Sankeshwar is known for his eventful journey of starting from a humble beginning to becoming the owner of the largest commercial fleet in the country. The man also owns a leading newspaper and a news channel in Karnataka.

Talking about the film, Padma Shri Vijay Sankeshwar said: "Lot of people approached me for a biopic and a biography on me but I never thought I have achieved enough. When Rishika approached me, I told her not to make the film, but she convinced me to say yes. When I saw Nihal in the film, I was reminded of my younger days."

To this, actor Nihal added, "I belong to the same region as Vijay sir in north Karnataka and have grown up listening to amazing stories about him. I will always take pride in the fact that I got to play him in the film." ALSO READ: Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 4: Kajol-Vishal Jethwa's film tanks at the ticket windows

The music of the film is composed by National Award winning composer GopiSundar. KeertanPoojary and Hemanth have done cinematography and editing respectively, while the art and costumes have been designed by Rishika Sharma. Vijayanand also stars Ravi Chandran, Prakash Belawadi, Siri Prahalad, Vinaya Prasad, Archana Kottige and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles.

