Angry Nora Fatehi walks out of 'Moving In With Malaika' during a conversation with Malaika Arora. WATCH

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi discussed the constant speculated rivalry between them, and how they are always pitted against each other. Captivating the hearts of millions with her stellar dance moves and spellbinding charm, Malaika makes her much awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. With the launch of Malaika Arora’s eagerly anticipated reality series Moving In With Malaika, the actress gives viewers an authentic look into her life through uncensored chats.

In the most recent episode of the popular program, actress-dancer Norah Fatehi and famous Bollywood choreographer Terence Lewis met Malaika and pulled a prank on her! In the circulating promo of the much-talked-about episode, Malaika and Nora are seen getting together for a video brainstorming session.

Malaika, in the promo, stated, "I worked with her a few times", when asked what she thought of Nora. She said Nora seemed like the type of person who could "blow hot and blow cold". Then, as seen in the video, Terrence asked them to dance to 'Chaiyaa Chaiyaa' from 'Dil Se' together. Terrence and Nora left no stone unturned in pranking Malaika, as the 'Jedha Nasha' actress responded, "I have to provide value to myself too, you know," appearing distressed.

Going by the promo, everyone thought Nora got upset and left, but it has now been revealed that it was all a part of a prank!

Sharing his experience, Terrence Lewis said, “I think the prank Nora and I picked up on her was super fun. Malaika didn’t know where to look when Nora walked out. It was amazing. Also, I loved the rehearsal, there was a lot of camaraderie and Nora was being the prankster and Malaika was being the diva. So, handling the two divas together, Man,..(Whistles) there was stuff.”

Meanwhile, created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Thursday.

