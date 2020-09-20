Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PALAKTIWARI Rosie: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari all set to make her debut opposite Vivek Oberoi. Twitter reacts

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is one of the much-loved celebrity kids. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her big Bollywood debut and now the wait is finally over. Yes, that's true! Palak is all set to step into the acting world opposite Vivek Oberoi in the horror film 'Rosie - The Saffron Chapter.' Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, the filming of the movie will begin in December 2020. Meanwhile, the makers on Sunday shared the teaser and the first look poster that has left the Twitterverse divided. Based in Gurgaon, the story is from the year 2003 and speaks about what happened in a Call Center called Saffron.

Taking to Instagram, Palak shared the promo and the posters and wrote, "What an honour to have @vivekoberoi sir be joining the cast & have a chance to be under his tutelage. With great vulnerability and pride I present to you the posters for Rosie : The Saffron Chapter...#PalatKarMatDekhna @RosieIsComing directed by @visalmisra sir." Sharing what's going on in her Palak wrote, "Nervous, excited, overwhelmed and proud all at this moment..here's the @RosieIsComing motion poster! #PalatKarMatDekhna as she shatters the rose tinted glasses and gazes directly into your soul!"

Check it out here:

Vivek also shared the poster and wrote, "Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna! Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal. Hope you like it."

Talking about the story, Rosie happened to be an employee at Saffron who stopped coming to the office suddenly. The twist in the tale states that she had died 8 years back. The fiasco gained a lot of media and public attention but no one could actually figure out what happened. The movie might answer a few questions.

Speaking about her first film, Palak as per DNA said, "Rosie irrefutably is not your average horror film, it’s an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I’m truly honored to be a part of this production and this family along with a team of people that are truly aficionados of their respective fields such as Prerna Ma’am, Vivek sir and our amazing writer and director Vishal sir."

Have a look at how Twitter reacted:

#VivekOberoi

So for the people now...

Palak Tewari, daughter of Shweta Tewari being launched with vivek obroi in #Rosie won't be a nepotism product?

U guys are nothing but just hypocrits. — Umang kanani (@umang__kanani) September 20, 2020

#vivekoberoi is also a star kid... his father is Mr Suresh Oberoi... Isn't that Nepotism 🤔 — Peeyush Deewan (@PeeyushDeewan) September 20, 2020

Biggest nepotism eg @vivekoberoi and launching @swetatiwari daughter is this not nepotism ...Akal k andhe and hypocrisy ka bhi hadd hota ...#BigFlop movie — nilesh vikhe (@vikhenilesh) September 20, 2020

Nepo kids .... so I’m sure no one will watch this movie ? Or are there layers to nepotism as well ?#Rosie #vivekoberoi https://t.co/2nn962KbD4 — Vidushi (@shaktividhi) September 20, 2020

The film is produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S. Yermal and is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage