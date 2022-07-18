Rocketry Box Office Collection: R Madhavan starrer has taken off, new Bollywood films struggling

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/R MADHAVAN Rocketry Box Office Collection

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is enjoying a dream run at the box office. Even after two fresh releases hit the theatres, Rocketry's performance remained exceptional, due to positive word of mouth. While one is Taapsee Pannu's sports biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', the other is a crime thriller 'Hit: The First Case' by Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Interestingly, it was Rocketry that was successful in beating the two fresh Bollywood releases. Well, not just this, R Madhavan's directorial, based on the life of the former rocket scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan, also stands with a rating of 9.3 on IMDb.

Rocketry The Nambi Effect Box Office Collection

R Madhavan's Rocketry enjoying positive word of mouth. It might have slowed down at the box office, but the film is progressing day by day. Reportedly, the film will garner at least Rs 40 crore at the box office before concluding its run in the theatres. Also, R Madhavan directorial has become the first Indian film to reach a historical number of 10, 000 NFTs claimed.

Talking about the same, R Madhavan said, "This film represents my labour of love and the team gave it their all to make my dream come true. I'm ecstatic that the long-awaited Nambi Narayanan movie is now being shown on a grand stage with fans getting an opportunity to participate in the web 3.0 environment for a personalised experience."

About Rocketry The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan plays the role of rocket scientist Nambi Naryanan in the film. Apart from him, Rocketry has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada on 1st July 2022. It captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan's life forever and unravels the truth behind it all.

Simran, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal and several others played important roles in the Rocketry. R Madhavan directorial is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.