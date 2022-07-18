Priyanka Chopra Birthday: From making India proud to embracing motherhood, journey of global star

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: The actress, who proved her acting mettle with a number of blockbuster movies since the beginning of her career, has successfully carved a niche for herself not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood, too. Priyanka has always been a source of inspiration for many. From playing a negative role in the film 'Aitraaz' to winning hearts as a second lead Kashibai, a devoted wife in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorical 'Bajirao Mastani' and then surprising her fans as Sita in the Hollywood film 'The Matrix Resurrections', PeeCee made sure to define her impressive career in order to examine what went into her success story. On the other hand, the global icon went on to prove that even if you are an ambitious woman, stepping into motherhood or starting your family will never hamper your career.

Over the past few years, she has represented India on the global platform. What Priyanka has done for the representation of Asian actors in Hollywood, only a few could've achieved. Well, PeeCee has made it loud and clear that there is nothing in the world that she is afraid to dive into. As the diva turns a year older, let's take a look at the journey of the global star and the moments she held her head high and made India proud.

Winning Miss World title to Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights

Priyanka was only 18 when she represented India on a global stage and won the Miss World crown in the year 2000. Next, she made it to the 'Forbes' 100 Most Influential People list. She was the first ever Indian woman to make it to the list. And not just once, Priyanka was featured twice in the list.

She made her way to the top in the US when she won the 'People's Choice Award' in the category 'favourite actress in a new TV series'. She became the first Indian actress to have received the honour. Priyanka won the award for her role in the US thriller 'Quantico'.

In 2016, she was announced the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights. Also, Priyanka became the first-ever Indian actress to be chosen as an ambassador at Toronto International Film Festival. She was invited to the 45th edition of the event that was held in 2020.

Priyanka Chopra carving a niche for herself in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra never believed in limiting herself and always worked hard for her goals. After becoming one of the top actresses in Bollywood, she went ahead to try her luck in Hollywood, and today, she is a global icon! The coming year will see the release of her much-awaited web series Citadel, which is from the director duo Russo Brothers, who are popular for Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra birthday: Citadel to Jee Le Zaraa, upcoming projects of actress fans can't wait for

On the other hand, Priyanka and Sam Heughan are coming together for 'It’s All Coming Back to Me'. It will release in the US on February 10, 2023. Priyanka features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. Also, the actress and Avengers fame Anthony Mackie will star in the upcoming action film 'Ending Things'. The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well.

Priyanka Chopra embracing motherhood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped into the most beautiful phase of their life, parenthood, at that point when they were at the peak of their career and proved to the world that nothing is impossible. Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy, to which Priyanka later shared a note on Instagram with a picture of the family. A part of her post read, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Priyanka Chopra's own Homeware brand and restaurant in US

Priyanka Chopra, after launching her own Indian restaurant Sona in New York City, stepped into the venture of a new homeware line, named Sona Home. With this, Priyanka is trying to bring a piece of her Indian heritage to the homes in the United States. The homeware line is an extension of her brand SONA. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra launches her own homeware line in US after Indian restaurant: Bringing a piece of India

Talking about her new venture, the actress said, "I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage.