Priyanka Chopra launches her own homeware line in US after Indian restaurant: Bringing a piece of India

Priyanka Chopra, after launching her own Indian restaurant Sona in New York City, has now stepped into the venture of a new homeware line, named Sona Home. Taking to her personal Instagram handle, the actress on Wednesday announced the news to her fans and wrote about the launch day and how she couldn't have been happier about it. Further, she spoke about she is trying to bring a piece of her Indian heritage to the homes in the United States. PeeCee also wrote about how it was quite challenging for her to make a second home for herself in the US after moving there for work and marrying singer-actor Nick Jonas. She also shared a video on the application and showed off some pieces from her homeware line with the co-founder Maneesh Goyal.

Talking about her new venture, the actor wrote, "Launch day is here! I couldn’t be more proud to introduce you all to SONA HOME. It was challenging to come from India and make America my second home, but my journey led me to a place where I found a second family and friends. I bring a piece of India into everything I do and this is an extension of that thought. It's awesome to be working alongside @maneeshkgoyal and our entire team in creating something so dear to our hearts and heritage.

Indian culture is known for its hospitality, it’s all about community and bringing people together...and for me that is the ethos of SONA HOME. From our table to yours, we hope that you experience our same love for hosting, community, family, and culture in your home. Shop now at the link in the bio and follow @sonahomenyc for more."

In the video, the actress could be heard saying, "The thing about our culture in India is family, is community, is bringing people together, and that's what the ethos of Sona Home to me is." Maneesh added to the same and said, "We want it to be like it's so fun, if we're having takeout or a fabulous party. Whatever we might be doing together with our friends or family, we just want it to be rooted in culture and home, and a sense of like there's no place else I want to be."

Priyanka continued, "That's what Sona Home is rooted in. It's rooted in creating a home out of a house. It's created in helping family and friends come together and build community. And that's like to me, is so important as an immigrant, who has moved from India. I left my roots behind, but I found you and my friends here and family here. You guys here are the family I've chosen and this is my adoptive country. And to be able to bring the heritage of where I grew up in and put it into homes across the country in America."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot of her next spy-thriller series 'Citadel' which will premiere on Amazon prime video later this year. Priyanka recently shared a reel video where she can be seen driving around with her dog and in the caption, she wrote, "And it's finally a wrap".

On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.