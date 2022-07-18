Priyanka Chopra birthday: Citadel to Jee Le Zaraa, upcoming projects of actress fans can't wait for

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the highly-anticipated series Citadel from Russo Brothers

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming films and web series will see her star opposite some of the biggest names in Hollywood and Bolywood. The coming year will see the release of her much-awaited web series Citadel, which is from the director duo Russo Brothers, who are popular for Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Meanwhile, her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa will also be going on the floors soon. On her birthday, let's take a look at Priyanka's lineup of projects that will see her setting the screen on fire in her various avatars.

Citadel

Earlier this year, Priyanka completed the filming of the mega-budget Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. In it, she stars opposite Richard Madden, of Game of Thrones and Eternals fame and Danish actor Roland Moller. Citadel will see the actress in an all-out action avatar and the series format is also one of a kind, with versions spread across various countries, including India, Italy and Mexico.

Jee Le Zaraa

Priyanka will star opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa. It is billed as a road trip drama along the lines of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and Dil Chahta Hai. It is one of a kind Hindi film with an all-female cast.

Ending Things

Priyanka Chopra and Avengers fame Anthony Mackie will star in the upcoming action film Ending Things. The film will revolve around a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business and tells her business partner that she’s ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realise she doesn’t want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out. The movie is similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies.

It’s All Coming Back to Me

Priyanka and Sam Heughan come together for It’s All Coming Back to Me. It will release in the US on February 10, 2023. Priyanka features in the movie as a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Heughan). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak. Pop star Celine Dion is also part of the film and will feature as herself.

