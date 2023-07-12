Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan’s Mili, Bawarchi and Gulzar’s Koshish announced

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Mili, Bawarchi and Gulzar

Remakes of three Hindi classics, Gulzar’s Koshish, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Mili, headlined by megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and the 1972 musical comedy Bawarchi have been announced on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post and captioned it, "OFFICIAL REMAKE OF TIMELESS CLASSICS ‘MILI’, ‘KOSHISH’ & ‘BAWARCHI’ ANNOUNCED… In a major development, #AnushreeMehta and #AbirSengupta [of Jaadugar Films] and #SameerRajSippy [of SRS Productions] will jointly produce the *official remake* of three iconic films: #Mili [1975], #Koshish [1972] and #Bawarchi [1972]."

"#Koshish [#SanjeevKumar - #JayaBachchan] was directed by #Gulzar, while #Bawarchi [#RajeshKhanna - #JayaBachchan] and #Mili [#AmitabhBachchan - #JayaBachchan] were directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee. #SameerRajSippy is the grandson of legendary producer #NCSippy [who produced the three classics] and son of veteran director #RajSippy, while #AnushreeMehta and #AbirSengupta had produced the spy-comedy #MrsUndercover. The cast and crew of the these three films will be announced soon."

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar films and Sameer Raj Sippy of SRS Productions will jointly produce the official Hindi remakes of three evergreen classics. Loved by millions, all three films are considered masterworks of Indian cinema. ‘Koshish,’ a heartfelt, moving story; was directed by Gulzar, ‘Bawarchi’ and ‘Mili’ are timeless favourites directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

The filmmakers' unique visions, down-to-earth characters and wholesome storytelling left an incredible mark on generations of audiences. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar and others gave their career-best performances in these films.

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films jointly said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be setting upon this magical journey of making three of our all-time favourite movies in a new form and mould. It is a huge responsibility as Koshish, Bawarchi and Mili are celebrated in India and across the globe which have been made by the legendary Gulzar Saab and Hrishi da who have set the standards of filmmaking for generations to come. These are the films we have grown up on and they are the stories that the new generation should also witness; to know our rich cinematic legacy. We endeavour to put our best to live upto the expectations, the responsibility and most importantly remake these films which will touch the audiences' hearts far and wide." The cast and crew of the films will be announced soon.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Sonam Kapoor's jibe at her English fluency from Koffee With Karan

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi for the amazing time he had on sets

Latest Bollywood News