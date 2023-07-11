Shah Rukh Khan thanks Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi for the amazing time he had on sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan's co-star Vijay Sethupathi

No one can have enough of Shah Rukh Khan, so the superstar is back on screen again with Jawan after his stellar beginning to 2023 with Pathaan which created history at the box office. Ever since Jawan’s announcement was made last year, it has the been most anticipated film of the year.

The superstar took to Twitter to thank his Jawan co-star Vijay Sethupathi for the amazing time they all had together on the sets including delicious meals and Tamil lessons he received while working on the film.

He tweeted, “Sir an honour to work with you. Thanks for teaching me a bit of Tamil on the sets & the delicious food you got. Love you Nanba!” He also had high praise for Jawan director Atlee calling him a mass director. He tweeted, “Sirrrrrr Maaaasssssss!! You are da man!!!! Thank you for everything and make sure the A K Meer gave his inputs along with Priya!! Love you all”.

The prevue which was released recently gave a glimpse of the world of Jawan- showcasing several looks of Shah Rukh Khan, including for the first time ever- his bald look. The scenes were filled with Shah Rukh Khan in all his glory, packaged in a typical Atlee-style flamboyant cinema.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie has been written and directed by Atlee, with Hindi dialogues penned by Sumit Purohit. Jawan is an upcoming action thriller that will also feature Nayanthara, Priyamani and will also have a special appearance of Deepika Padukone as well. This will be their second on-screen appearance of the year after the Yash Raj films spy actioner Pathaan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7.

