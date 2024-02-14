Rashmika Mandanna's befitting reply to troll for spreading 'baseless' rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna's befitting reply to troll

Rashmika Mandanna, the acclaimed actress, gave a befitting reply to a troll on social media on Tuesday, firmly defending her professional choices. The actress took to her X platform (formerly known as Twitter) and responded to a user who questioned her motive behind signing the 2022 movie, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu. The user suggested that her decision was influenced solely by the presence of co-star Sharwanand and director Kishore Tirumala, rather than the script's merit.

Rashmika, unyielding in her stance, rebuked the individual for propagating "baseless" rumours and emphasised her unwavering commitment to selecting projects based on script quality. “Said who re? I only do films because I believe in the script. And being able to work with the cast and crew has been an honor. I wonder where all of this baseless news starts from,” the actress wrote.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another social media exchange where Rashmika addressed claims that she hiked her fee after the success of Animal. Dismissing the assertion, she humorously pondered the source of such rumours and hinted at the possibility of considering the raise, citing media speculation as a catalyst for the decision-making process.

Rashmika wrote, “Says who I wonder.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why...then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?'.”

Rashmika Mandanna's Work Front

Talking about her professional work, Rashmika is busy with her shooting schedules. The actress will soon be seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule', 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend' and 'Chaava'. She recently shared insights into her role in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', currently in production. According to a report by News18, Rashmika Mandanna expressed and her enthusiasm for the project and said, “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that. I just shot for a song for Pushpa 2 and I was just like, ‘How are you guys thinking about this?’ Everyone is so driven to make a good film. All of us have gone all out and are enjoying the process. It’s a story that has no end, you can lead it any which way. It is fun."

About the Pushpa 2 movie

'Pushpa 2' is poised for release in theatres on August 15, 2024, in multiple languages. Directed by Sukumar, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushparaj went on to become one of the most loved characters. With this, he went on to even win the National Award for Best Actor. The first part of 'Pushpa' turned out to be the biggest blockbuster and set the cash registers ringing for several weeks The film was released in theatres in 2021.

