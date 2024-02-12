Rashmika Mandanna shares candid picture of filmmaker Sukumar from sets of Pushpa 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy with the shoot of their upcoming film Pushpa 2. The film's production is in full swing and the team is leaving no stone unturned to make this film a great success. Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to share a candid picture of the filmmaker Sukumar from the sets.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared the picture on her Instagram stories and wrote, "candidly posing...@aryasukku...#PushpaTheRule". The makers too shared it the same and wrote, "Srivalli candidly captures the maverick director...@iamRashmika shared a picture of @aryasukku... clicked by her on the sets of #Pushpa2TheRule..Shoot in Progress at a Rapid Pace!!...Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024...#2024RulePushpaKa..Icon Star @alluarjun #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries.

Fans eagerly waited for some updates and took to the comment section to ask. One user, "Sukku + Allu Arjun in One Frame". Another user said, "Sukku and Bunny bonding".

The makers recently announced the OTT release of the film even before its release. Yes, Pushpa 2 will also hit OTT. This film will be released on Netflix. The OTT platform itself has given this information by sharing a post on its Instagram account. 'Soon Pushpa 2 will be coming on Netflix Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In Malayalam and Kannada,' read the caption. However, the OTT release date of the film has not been decided yet.

The film will be released in cinemas worldwide in a multitude of languages. Directed by Sukumar, and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The music is given by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushparaj went on to become one of the most loved characters. With this, he went on to even win the National Award for Best Actor. The first part of Pushpa turned out to be the biggest blockbuster and set the cash registers ringing. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

Also Read: 'Such an egoist person': Netizens react to Aditya Narayan's video of throwing fan's phone during concert

Also Read: Love Alarm to Touch Your Heart: K-Dramas you can binge-watch with your partner this Valentine's Day