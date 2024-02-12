Love Alarm to Touch Your Heart: K-Dramas you can binge-watch with your partner this Valentine's Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Love Alarm and Touch Your Heart K-Dramas

Be it going on a solo trip, group parties or spending some time with your loved ones, one would want time to themselves. On the occasion of this Valentine's Day, let's take a look at a few of the romance and thrill-induced K-dramas which you can binge-watch any time.

1. Love Alarm

Love Alarm tells the story of two individuals who come close after using an app which alerts people if someone is within their vicinity.

2. Melting Me Softly

This drama revolves around two individuals named Ma Dong-Chan and Ko Mi-Ran who take part in a freezing experiment that lands them 20 years into the future.

3. Touch Your Heart

Touch Your Heart tells the story of a famous actress who rebuilds her career with the help of a lawyer.

4. My Secret Romance

My Secret Romance tells the story of two people named Jin-Wook and Yoo-mi who get caught up in a series of misunderstandings and accidents. How they find love after a series of mishaps forms the main crux of the story.

5. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is the love story of a dentist and a charming jack of all trades. The blossom of their romance happens after they end up working together in a close-knit seaside village.

6. Crash Course of Romance

The life of Jeon Do-yeon and Jung Kyung-ho begins with a series of misunderstandings and fights. This ends up in finding solace within each other after they find out about their past.

7. Playful Kiss

Playful Kiss is a story about a young girl O Ha-Ni who is persistent with her love for Baek Seung-jo. She continues to pursue the man of her dreams.

8. What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim tells the story of Lee Young-joon, who is an egocentric but successful corporate executive. When Kim Mi-so, his secretary, decides to resign due to an unknown reason, he tries everything in his power to change her mind.

