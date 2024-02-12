Beyonce releases two new songs at Super Bowl, announces new album Act II

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Beyonce

Beyonce who is recognised for her artistry in music and performances, has dropped two new songs including, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages. 'Queen Bey'had even dropped a video recently, which hinted at the new album Act II. This is the second part of her Renaissance trilogy.

With two songs dropped back to back, fans couldn't hold back their excitement and filled the comment section with love and support for the Queen. One user wrote, "We are not worried about the Grammy the Grammy needs to be worried about the Queen". Another user wrote, "Bring that Texas heat!!!". "Looking so beautiful Beyonce looking so sexy Beyonce", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Renaissance is the seventh album of Beyonce, which was released on July 29, 2022. The album won several accolades. It garnered nine Grammy nominations and won four awards, which made Beyonce the most-awarded artist in history. In Rennaissance also referred to as Act I: Rennaissance, songs include Cuff It, Break My Soul, Virgo's Groove, America Has a Problem, All Up in Your Mind, Thique, Plastic off the Sofa and Move among others. Beyonce is the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history with 79 career nominations. She holds the record for most Grammy wins in history with 32.

Recently, Beyonce's husband Jay Z was honoured with Dr Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammys. In his acceptance speech, he called out the Recording Academy for never awarding his wife. He said, 'We love you all....We want you all to get it right. I don't want to embarrass his young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year. In the end, he added, 'Just in life, you got to keep showing up until they give you all those accolades you think you deserve.'

Also Read: Deadpool & Wolverine teaser out: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman officially join the bandwagon of MCU

Also Read: 'Didn't fear about..': Karan Singh Grover reacts to Hrithik Roshan stealing the limelight in Fighter