'Didn't fear about..': Karan Singh Grover reacts to Hrithik Roshan stealing the limelight in Fighter

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter was released in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who was recently seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial, is enjoying the success of Fighter. Recently, the actor talked about the casting of the film and said he wasn't worried that his co-star in the film, Hrithik Roshan, who received all the limelight because every character in the action drama is important to the story.

In a talk with news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Karan said, ''I was not afraid of the fact. I mean Hrithik is Hrithik. He has worked hard to be what he is, and he gets attention sometimes even when he doesn't want it. He gets attention from all of us too. It's not like there's ever a fear because that is a different point of view and a different way of thinking which I don't have.''

Crediting Anand for giving equal importance to all characters, Karan added, ''Siddharth molded the characters and helped create the web that is holding the emotion, that is of love for the country. The Air Force is about a whole bunch of brave people, it's not about one person. So, it never occurred that he will get (all) the attention.''

Talking about the love he is receiving for his performance in Fighter, he further added, ''It's amazing that everyone feels I played it well, people cried for my character. That's like the truest form of love. Every actor or performer has a dream to touch people's heart through the characters they play, and that has happened with me. It's beautiful and amazing. I'm lucky to be a part of this film and to be given this role to play.''

For the unversed, Fighter is the first big release of 2024, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh in important roles.

The film also performed well at the box office and has so far grossed over Rs 30 crore worldwide.

