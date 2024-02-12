Deadpool & Wolverine teaser out: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman officially join the bandwagon of MCU

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

After months of waiting and so many hints, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back together in their upcoming film Deadpool and Wolverine. In the trailer, the characters who made Deadpool and Wolverine were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

The trailer begins with the original Deadpool cast celebrating the birthday of Wade Wilson. He is then in the next moment seated in front of Paradox, who in turn introduces him to the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. In that, it shows glimpses of Captain America, Thor and Iron Man. Ryan Reynolds' character Wade Wilson then calls himself the 'Messiah'... 'Marvel Jesus'. Deadpool also made many references to X-Men before Hugh Jackman's Wolverine makes an entrance into the film. Deadpool and Wolverine teaser promised exciting scenes and a more accurate look from the comic book, with the appearance of other X-Man characters.

The teaser was released by the makers at the Super Bowl 2024. As the makers dropped the teaser, excited Marvel fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Deadpool in a wig getting kidnapped by the TVS is the most Deadpool thing ever". Another commented, "Your little cinematic universe, is going to change forever, the best line". "Broooo. Marvel Jesus, I wasn't conscious Wolverine, The TVA and all the corny jokes we needed this let's goooo", wrote the third user.

Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role of Jackson after the X-Men films. The reunion of Wolverine and Deadpool in the new version comes after the duo starred together in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The fourth part of the franchise was directed by Gavin Hood. The film also featured Liev Schreiber, Danny Huston, Dominic Monaghan.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool and Wolverine stars Hugh Jackman, Emma Corin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Matthew Macfayden and Karan Soni. Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to be released on July 26.

