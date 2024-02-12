'Such an egoist person': Netizens react to Aditya Narayan's video of throwing fan's phone during concert

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Aditya Narayan has sung many popular Bollywood tracks.

Udit Narayan's son Aditya Narayan has once again found himself at the centre of controversy. A video of the Tattad Tattad singer is doing rounds on the internet wherein he can be seen misbehaving with a fan after he snatched the fan's phone and throwed away during a live concert. After Aditya's video went viral, netizens expressed their anger towards the singer and his 'rude' gesture.

In the viral video, Aditya can be seen performing on Aaj Ki Raat song from Shah Rukh Khan's Don when he appeared to be losing his cool. He then snatched the fan's phone and threw it into the crowd before he continued his performance.

As per the video, Aditya was performing live at his concert at Rungta R2 in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

Not only the audience present in the concert were shocked by the singer's behaviour but social media users too expressed their anger towards him.

Watch the viral video:

Here's how netizens reacted

Soon after the video went viral, social media user came out in huge numbers and trolled Aditya for his behaviour. One user wrote, ''His father is so humble but his attitude is just opposite.'' ''Why are people gathered in large numbers to hear this below average singer. There will be many bathroom singers better than him.,'' added another. A third user commented, ''FIR should be registered for damage of personal property. Law is there for such irresponsible actions.''

Aditya Narayan on work front

He was last seen as the host of popular singing reality TV show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. He also sang 'Main Nikla Gaddi' from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2.

Aditya Narayan is popularly known for his Bollywood tracks like, Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Ji Huzoor from Shamshera, among others.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation pics go viral, duo to get married on THIS date