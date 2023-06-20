Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has a Shah Rukh Khan connection | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has a SRK connection

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most anticipated films of the year. With the film, Karan Johar takes the director's chair once again after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It is set to hit theatres on July 28. Earlier, the romantic comedy was supposed to hit the big screen on April 28. Now, the makers are all set to unveil the much-awaited teaser, but there is a surprise for fans.

Karan Johar is going to complete 25 years in Bollywood as a director with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On this occasion, Shah Rukh Khan, who is very close to Karan Johar, will launch the teaser of Rocky and Rani's love story on his social media.

For the uninitiated, Karan Johar and Shahrukh have a very old relationship. Karan Johar started his directorial career with Shah Rukh Khan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Earlier, Karan Johar shared BTS pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and penned a heartfelt note that read, "It’s been 7 years since I directed a film. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid-way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real-life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick , thin , Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun, and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

