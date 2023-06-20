Adipurush box office collection Day 4: Prabhas' film sees a shocking drop, fails monday test

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/TSERIES Adipurush box office collection Day 4

Prabhas, along with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, spearheaded the mythological saga Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut. However, the film experienced a significant decline in its fourth-day performance. In recent days, this epic tale has been a prominent topic of conversation in the country. Trade reports indicate that Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut, witnessed a substantial drop in box office collections on Monday, June 19, owing to the backlash.

According to initial trade reports, Adipurush performed admirably in its first three days, amassing a net total of Rs 221.1 crore in India. Now, let's delve into the fourth-day box office collection and occupancy of Adipurush. Early estimates suggest that the film earned a net total of Rs 20.00 crore across all languages on its fourth day. In Hindi belt, it managed to collect Rs 10 crore.

This decline in performance follows a wave of severe backlash and criticism directed at the film's dialogues and visual effects. The film faced significant calls for a ban, and it appears that these sentiments have now impacted the box office figures. Meanwhile, the film's creators have made the decision to revise the dialogues that unintentionally offended people's sentiments.

About Adipurush:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush was released after a bunch of controversies and changes in the movie. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit theatres on June 16. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtues of Lord Ram, which entail Dharma, courage, and sacrifice, as rightly reflected in the elegant poster. The multilingual film is produced by T-Series.

